Monroe County Sheriff's Office chief deputy retiring after 29 years

MONROE — Chief Deputy Chad Zeunen is retiring July 1 from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Retiring Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chad Zeunen (right) is shown with Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Zeunen joined the department 29 years ago, in 1995, and served in several capacities. Today, he is serving as lieutenant of jail operations and chief deputy.

A native of Temperance, he is a 1992 graduate of Bedford High School, where he played football, according to Monroe News archives.

"In his free time, Chief Deputy Zeunen enjoys spending time with family, golfing and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. We wish Chief Deputy Zeunen a long, healthy and prosperous retirement," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

