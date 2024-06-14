Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrest driver after pursuit through Monroe

MONROE — Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Thursday morning after she led them on a pursuit through Monroe.

The pursuit happened at about 10 a.m. after Deputy Alec Preadmore conducted a traffic stop on a motorist for a traffic offense near Jones Avenue and North Monroe Street, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported. Preadmore contacted the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. During his interaction with the 39-year-old driver, she refused to cooperate and sped off from the traffic stop.

Preadmore pursued the vehicle through several streets in the city of Monroe at speeds up to 45 mph, a news release said. The suspect vehicle continued to flee Preadmore until the pursuit entered a dead-end street where deputies were able to block the suspect vehicle in. At that time, Preadmore along with additional deputies took the driver into custody without further incident.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing. The sheriff's office withheld her name pending her formal arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Preadmore is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to call 734-240-7560.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Woman arrested by Monroe County deputies after pursuit through Monroe