Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrest man suspected in carjacking in Monroe

MONROE — Sheriff's deputies arrested a Newport man Saturday night after they responded to a report of a carjacking and he led them on a pursuit into a mobile home community.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported the arrest of a suspect involved in a fleeing and eluding incident who was in possession of a vehicle stolen during a reported carjacking in the city of Monroe.

Monroe police initially responded at 7:34 p.m. Saturday to the carjacking in the 700 block of North Macomb Street, Goodnough said in a news release. It was reported that a male suspect had attacked the vehicle owner and stolen their olive green-colored Subaru Outback. The car was last observed fleeing the scene southbound on North Macomb Street. The vehicle description and license plate information was broadcast to other patrol units in the area, and deputies assisted in looking for the vehicle.

At 7:46 p.m., Deputy James Yuchuck located the stolen car traveling northbound on North Monroe Street from Mall Road in Frenchtown Township, the release said. Yuchuck attempted to stop the car, but it fled northbound and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle continued fleeing at moderate speeds onto northbound North Telegraph Road.

While the pursuit headed northbound on Telegraph and approached the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park, Deputy Jacob Llewellyn was able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices, striking two tires on the car, the release said. The car turned eastbound into the mobile home park, and its driver led deputies around the community until it abruptly stopped in the 8400 block of Maurice Court. The suspect exited the vehicle and tried to run but was quickly taken into custody by deputies.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Newport, was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, assault and battery on police, and resisting and obstructing, the release said. Charges are also being sought by the Monroe Police Department regarding the carjacking. The sheriff's office did not release his name pending the filing of formal charges and arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Yuchuck is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to call 734-240-7534.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrest man suspected in carjacking