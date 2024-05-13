Monroe County sheriff warns homeowners about seasonal scams

MONROE — As homeowners begin to think about home improvement projects this spring and summer, law enforcement officials are warning about seasonal scams that arrive with the warmer weather.

Two typical scams in the spring and summer months are the driveway sealing scam and the roofing scam, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough. Typically the scammers will target elderly citizens in the community.

Often times the roofing scam will follow a serious weather event, such as a wind or hail storm. Goodnough shared some indicators the company may be trying to scam you and some questions to ask:

Extremely low bid

Mysterious or exaggerated damage

Asking the homeowner to get permits

Discounted materials

No contract

No insurance or license

High pressure or time-sensitive sales

Large downpayment

No online presence or reviews

Ask to be paid in cash

Some helpful questions to ask a roofer are:

How many years of experience do you have?

Where is your business located, and how do your services work?

Do you work with subcontractors? If so, who are they, and what is their background?

Are you licensed? (Michigan requires roofers to be licensed)

Do you have liability insurance?

What is the estimated timeline for this project?

What are the costs, and when are payments due?

Could you share a few references from homeowners you recently assisted?

What are your terms of service, such as rules or fees for changing and canceling a contract?

Do you offer a warranty?

One of the biggest scams in asphalt contracting is the “I have extra material” line, Goodnough said.

"Any reputable sealing contractor will have very little sealer left after a job is complete," Goodnough said in a news release. "Also sealer does not go bad as long as it does not freeze, so there is no rush to get rid of it."

Goodnough said to beware of anyone who does not have their truck lettered.

"Never make a check out to 'cash' and if they insist on using their personal name ask for a valid driver’s license and copy all their information," Goodnough said. "A reputable contractor will always ask for a check made out in the name of the business."

If there's any doubt, ask for a contractor’s license number and to see their driver’s license or certificates of insurance, Goodnough said.

"If they just give information verbally, tell them to return the next business day, after you've had a chance to verify their information."

These questions are useful to ask of any contractor before hiring them, Goodnough said.

It can also be useful to ask a trusted family member or friend their opinion if a scam is suspected.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of a scam should contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Monroe County sheriff warns homeowners about seasonal scams