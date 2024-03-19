Monroe County Sheriff resigns

Mar. 19—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

UNION — A search for an interim successor started Monday after the Monroe County Commission accepted the resignation of Sheriff Jeff Jones.

The Monroe County Commission held an emergency meeting Monday morning to accept the resignation of Jones as sheriff of Monroe County and begin the search for an interim sheriff who will serve the remaining nine months of his term until his duly elected successor takes office on Jan. 1, 2025, according to County Clerk Jeremy Meadows.

"Sheriff Jones' resignation effectively ends the civil litigation that began when the commission passed the resolution to remove him from office on Oct. 26, 2023," Meadows said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "This has been a difficult process for all parties involved and the commission wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Jones for electing to resign rather than proceed with a contentious hearing. The commission wishes Mr. Jones the best in his future endeavors."

The Monroe County Commission unanimously voted on Oct. 28, 2023 to pass a resolution to start the process to remove the sheriff from office. This resolution was passed the same day a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department was arrested after the West Virginia State Police conducted an investigation. After the investigator, Sgt. S.S. Keaton spoke with Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran, who is the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, regarding his findings. Cochran instructed him to file charges against the deputy including using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child erotica and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hiring the deputy was cited as an example of Sheriff Jones neglecting the duties of his office or "has demonstrated by his acts or omissions that he is incompetent to perform the essential duties of the office of Sheriff of Monroe County," according to the resolution.

In February 2022, Jones was fined $100 after pleading no contest to a DUI charge in Monroe County Magistrate Court.

Cochran was the case's special prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest. A Summers County magistrate was also called in to hear the case for the same reason.

Jones was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21, 2021, on Rt. 219 in Rock Camp and while West Virginia State Trooper L.A. Evans was investigating he detected the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Field sobriety tests indicated impairment, Evans said, and a breath test showed a .118 reading, above the .08 legal limit. Jones was then charged with DUI.

Jones was not injured in the crash and was later released on a $1,000 bond after arraignment.

"We had a status conference today (Thursday) and I met with the State Police and the sheriff's lawyer, John Bryan," Cochran said then, adding the charge was first offense simple DUI because the breath test showed less than .15. "He (Jones) pleaded no contest to the charge."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

