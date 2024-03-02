Monroe County Sheriff: Man caught while trying to steal vehicle from dealership

MONROE TWP. — A Wayne County man is in custody after Monroe County sheriff's deputies reported catching him as he tried to steal a vehicle from a local dealership.

The attempted theft happened late Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release. At 11:30 p.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from an alarm company providing security for a local vehicle dealership in the 15000 block of South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township. Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to investigate. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a vehicle and was actively attempting to drill out the ignition. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Romulus, was lodged at the Monroe County Jail. The suspect’s name was withheld pending arraignment in Monroe’s 1st District Court.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff Paul Senio of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact 734-240-7553.

