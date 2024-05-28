Monroe County sheriff: Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies from crash injuries

ERIE TWP. — A Trenton man died Saturday night after he was side-swiped while operating a motorcycle on Interstate 75, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on I-75 north of Bay Creek Road, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation showed Christopher L. Taylor, 49, of Trenton was operating a black, 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle northbound on I-75 in the center travel lane, the release said. While in motion, Taylor was side-swiped by a 55-year-old male driver from Toledo who was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Prior to the collision, witnesses told deputies, the Ohio driver was traveling in the right, northbound lane at a high rate of speed. He then merged into the middle lane, striking Taylor’s motorcycle. The Malibu then traveled off the freeway to the west, struck the median concrete barrier wall and then reentered the freeway coming to a stop in the center travel lane, facing east.

After impact, Taylor lost control of his motorcycle and fell to the freeway, coming to rest against the median concrete barrier wall, the release said. The motorcycle continued in motion, sliding on the pavement past Taylor and striking the median barrier. It eventually stopped on its left side on the inside shoulder of I-75, facing east.

At the time of the crash, the Ohio driver was wearing his safety belt, and Taylor was wearing a helmet, deputies reported. There was no airbag deployment in the Malibu after the crash occurred.

Taylor was transported to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Ohio driver was not injured, but was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing death after securing a blood search warrant, the release said. He was later lodged in the Monroe County Jail. The driver’s name was withheld until he is formally arraigned in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, the release said.

Members of the Erie Township Fire Department, Morin Point Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Service and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Lt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Alec Preadmore and Steven Warren. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, www.1800speakup.org.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff: Driver arrested after fatal motorcycle crash