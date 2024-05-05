Monroe County Middle College announces top graduates
MONROE — Monroe County Middle College announces its top 10 graduates.
Name: Chloe Bourbina
Parents: Jeremy and Katie Bourbina of Monroe
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Monroe County Intermediate School District volunteer; Writing Fellow; Monroe County Library System employee; drama and musical theater
Future plans: Study communication science and disorders and minor in special education at Eastern Michigan University
Name: Madison Cregar
Parents: Jon and Julie Cregar of Monroe
Activities and honors: Phi Theta Kappa vice-president; Monroe County Community College dean’s list; President’s Academy Achievement Award; National Honor Society; Student Activities Committee
Future plans: Study psychology
Name: Madison Faith DuVall
Parents: Christopher and Christina DuVall of Monroe
Activities and honors: Phi Theta Kappa president; Academic All-Star Award; Jefferson High School cross country and track & field co-captain; Honor Society; Student Activities Committee
Future plans: Study biology at the University of Michigan
Name: Samantha Francis
Parents: Bryan and Melissa Francis of Newport
Activities and honors: Writing Fellows; Honor Society
Future plans: Study marine biology at Bowling Green State University
Name: Morgan Kay
Parents: Leo and Maria Kay of Monroe
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa; Monroe High School cross country and track and field; President’s Academic Achievement Award
Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Toledo
Name: Grace LaPrad
Parents: Heath and Johna LaPrad of Monroe
Activities and honors: cross country; track and field; Phi Theta Kappa
Future plans: Study electrical engineering technology at Monroe County Community College
Name: Macy Nocella
Parents: Mark and Sarah Nocella of Lambertville
Activities and honors: Writing Fellows; co-chair of the Psychology Interest Group for Monroe County Community College; Student Ambassador; Student Symposium presenter; Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Future plans: Study psychology at the University of Toledo
Name: Cole Putnam
Parents: Brandy Putnam and Garnet Lucier of Monroe
Activities and honors: Role Playing Club; National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa
Future plans: Study on the pre-medicine pathway at Alma College
Name: Joshua Sell
Parents: Jennifer Sell and Edward Sell of Temperance
Activities and honors: Presidential Scholar Award at Eastern Michigan University; Bedford High School swim team; published works in Monroe County Community College's literary magazine; second-place in Secondary Authors Competition; National Honor Society
Future plans: Study computer science at Eastern Michigan University
Name: Samuel Younglove
Parents: Abram and Aimee Younglove of Monroe
Activities and honors: National Rural and Small Town Hometown Recognition Program Award
Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at Western Michigan University
