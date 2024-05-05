Monroe County Middle College announces top graduates

Staff Reports
MONROEMonroe County Middle College announces its top 10 graduates.

Bourbina
Name: Chloe Bourbina

Parents: Jeremy and Katie Bourbina of Monroe

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Monroe County Intermediate School District volunteer; Writing Fellow; Monroe County Library System employee; drama and musical theater

Future plans: Study communication science and disorders and minor in special education at Eastern Michigan University

Cregar
Name: Madison Cregar

Parents: Jon and Julie Cregar of Monroe

Activities and honors: Phi Theta Kappa vice-president; Monroe County Community College dean’s list; President’s Academy Achievement Award; National Honor Society; Student Activities Committee

Future plans: Study psychology

DuVall
Name: Madison Faith DuVall

Parents: Christopher and Christina DuVall of Monroe

Activities and honors: Phi Theta Kappa president; Academic All-Star Award; Jefferson High School cross country and track & field co-captain; Honor Society; Student Activities Committee

Future plans: Study biology at the University of Michigan

Francis
Name: Samantha Francis

Parents: Bryan and Melissa Francis of Newport

Activities and honors: Writing Fellows; Honor Society

Future plans: Study marine biology at Bowling Green State University

Kay
Name: Morgan Kay

Parents: Leo and Maria Kay of Monroe

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa; Monroe High School cross country and track and field; President’s Academic Achievement Award

Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Toledo

LaPrad
Name: Grace LaPrad

Parents: Heath and Johna LaPrad of Monroe

Activities and honors: cross country; track and field; Phi Theta Kappa

Future plans: Study electrical engineering technology at Monroe County Community College

Nocella
Name: Macy Nocella

Parents: Mark and Sarah Nocella of Lambertville

Activities and honors: Writing Fellows; co-chair of the Psychology Interest Group for Monroe County Community College; Student Ambassador; Student Symposium presenter; Gender and Sexuality Alliance

Future plans: Study psychology at the University of Toledo

Putnam
Name: Cole Putnam

Parents: Brandy Putnam and Garnet Lucier of Monroe

Activities and honors: Role Playing Club; National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa

Future plans: Study on the pre-medicine pathway at Alma College

Sell
Name: Joshua Sell

Parents: Jennifer Sell and Edward Sell of Temperance

Activities and honors: Presidential Scholar Award at Eastern Michigan University; Bedford High School swim team; published works in Monroe County Community College's literary magazine; second-place in Secondary Authors Competition; National Honor Society

Future plans: Study computer science at Eastern Michigan University

Younglove
Name: Samuel Younglove

Parents: Abram and Aimee Younglove of Monroe

Activities and honors: National Rural and Small Town Hometown Recognition Program Award

Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at Western Michigan University

