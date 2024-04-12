Monroe County legislators vote down funds to study replacing RG&E with public utility

The Monroe County Legislature voted down a measure Tuesday that would have approved $1 million for a study to explore if the county should create a nonprofit public utility instead of continuing service with Rochester Gas & Electric.

After the Environment and Public Works Committee voted 4-3 to advance the proposal in late March, legislators voted 16-13 along party lines against the potential study.

The move comes as RG&E has received hundreds of complaints about its billing methods, which have left some customers without bills and others receiving one or more statements saying they owe thousands. Customer service issues have also plagued RG&E and sister company NYSEG, both under parent company Avangrid, with many residents claiming they can’t reach anyone to help them make sense of their bills.

The city of Rochester previously pledged $500,000 toward the study, but required Monroe County legislators to concur for the plan to proceed, according to a report from WHAM-TV. Legislature Majority Leader Michael Yudelson said via email that RG&E union members urged him to vote against the measure, but declined to comment further.

In a statement Wednesday, RG&E officials said they appreciated legislators voting down the issue, as it would “take funding away from vital services such as schools and public safety.”

“In the past year and a half, we have worked incredibly hard to improve our customer service, reliability and resiliency,” the statement reads. “This has been a distraction and now our more than 800 Rochester employees can continue to focus on the work they do 365 days a year to prove to our customers that delivering safe and reliable service is our top priority.”

Metro Justice, a Rochester-based social and economic justice organization that has been spearheading efforts to create a community-owned utility, denounced the move, saying lawmakers were putting corporate interests ahead of constituents.

“Monroe County residents deserve a future in which we are no longer beholden to a profit-driven, foreign company for our basic energy needs, and we will continue to fight for that future,” Organizing Director Mohini Sharma said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Sharma said the organization still plans to pursue other avenues to encourage creation of a utility, including the proposal of a state-level study.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: RG&E replacement study voted down by Monroe County Legislature