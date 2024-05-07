Monroe County, Indiana, primary election live updates, results

It's Primary Election Day in Monroe County. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the county.

After the polls close, election results will be published here. Check back for updates about turnout that will be posted throughout the day.

Monroe County primary election: What to know before you go

Find your polling location and check your registration status at indianavoters.in.gov.

Remember to bring your ID with you. Find acceptable forms of ID on the Secretary of State's website.

The Herald-Times asked candidates in each contested local race questions about themselves and their vision for Monroe County.

Commissioner, district 2: Peter Iverson vs. Julie Thomas

Commissioner, district 3 (Democrats): Penny Githens, Jody Madeira, Steve Volan

Commissioner, district 3 (Republicans): Joe VanDeventer vs. Paul White Sr.

Council, at-large: Matt Caldie, Trent Deckard, David Henry, Cheryl Munson

State and Congressional races also on the ballot in Monroe County

The 9th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives is up for re-election. Current incumbent, Republican Erin Houchin, faces a challenge from Hugh Doty. Houchin, who lives in Salem, took office in 2023. Voters can review her Congressional record here. Hugh Doty, of Sellersburg, is running on an "America First" platform.

Those pulling a Democratic primary ballot will choose between D. Liam Dorris, a self-described Democratic Socialist from Bloomington, and Timothy Peck, a doctor and businessman who lives in New Washington.

Other offices appearing on the primary ballot include president, U.S. senator, governor and uncontested races and party convention delegates.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: live updates monroe County indiana primary election results