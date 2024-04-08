Monroe County honors Everyday Heros with awards at annual event

LaSALLE – Recognized for their courage, kindness and unselfish acts of heroism, local heroes gathered recently at La Roy’s Hall, 12375 S. Telegraph Road in LaSalle, for United Way of Monroe/Lenawee County’s 22nd annual Everyday Heroes event.

This year's heroes were selected from 23 nominations. An advisory committee consisting of four community leaders selected the winners in late February.

To be eligible, nominees must have been a resident or employed within Monroe County or the heroic act must have taken place in 2023 in Monroe County.

The following heroes received awards:

Youth Good Samaritan: Ava Grace Arnold

Starting at the age of 6, Ava Grace Arnold began volunteering and fundraising for Oaks of Righteousness/Oaks Village.

The 15-year-old daughter of Kevin and Angel Arnold of Monroe sells handmade creations to benefit the ministry. She also helps with bookkeeping and running the food pantry.

Through her nonprofit organization, The Art of Giving, Arnold also sells bracelets, earrings, stickers, cards painted by her sister, Isabella, 20, and wood projects made by her grandfather Chip Greene.

“I 100% want to help and keep doing it. I enjoy it. It really brings me joy,” Arnold said in a news release. “God has put it on my heart and I’m going to do it. If I don’t, I might miss out on the opportunity to help someone in need.”

Law Enforcement Hero: Deputy Danny Greenwood

Danny Greenwood, Law Enforcement Hero

While leaving the Frenchtown Substation, Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Greenwood helped a man who had been accidentally cut in August last year.

Greenwood was approached by a vehicle where the couple inside asked for help. The woman informed the deputy her husband had accidentally cut his wrist while working with a metal grinder at home.

Greenwood used a department-issued tourniquet to help slow down the bleeding before further medical assistance arrived.

Law Enforcement Hero: Deputy Shawna Hester

Shawna Hester, Law Enforcement Hero

In July 2023, Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Shawna Hester was called to the scene of a woman with an injury to her wrist.

According to a news release, while not a suicide attempt, the woman said she had become upset and punched a bathroom mirror, causing the injury.

Hester used her department-issued tourniquet to stop the bleeding until further assistance arrived from the Bedford Township Fire Department. Monroe Community Ambulance transported the woman to a hospital for medical treatment.

Law Enforcement Hero: Deputy Justin Zielinski

Justin Zielinski, Law Enforcement Hero

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Zielinski was dispatched to a home where a month-old baby was choking.

After arriving at the scene, Zielinski placed the baby on a bed and removed a small object from her mouth near the back of her throat. Upon removal, the baby began to breathe normally.

Zielinski stayed at the home until Monroe Community Ambulance arrived, and the baby was then transported to a hospital.

Animal Rescue Hero: Monroe Township Fire Department

The Monroe Township Fire Department were called to the scene of a house fire where 13 pets were trapped inside. Though all pets were removed from the home, three dogs and three cats died in the fire. For the others, crews performed CPR and administered oxygen with special masks.

Community Hero: Bedford Heart Heroes

Bedford Heart Heroes is a nonprofit organization that raises money to purchase and install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the Bedford community.

Formed in 2010 after an incident at Bedford High School where a student collapsed during football practice, the group maintains 18 AEDs in places like Bedford Public Schools, the Bedford Branch Library and Bedford Senior Center among others.

In addition to implementing AEDs, the Bedford Heart Heroes also works to create awareness about CPR and connect the public with local training courses.

Labor/Union Hero: Justin McManaway

Justin McManaway, a member of the community services department for the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council and the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 671, has built numerous ramps for residents in Monroe and Lenawee counties.

In addition to his work building ramps, McManaway is also an important part of the BUILDing Skills Summer Trades Camp, where Monroe youth learn about different building trades and career opportunities.

Along with other members of Local 671, McManaway has held many mobile food pantries to benefit Monroe families. Additionally, he annually volunteers his time at the United Way Labor Kickoff Rally, where funds raised are donated to promote the work of the United Way.

Workplace Good Samaritan Hero: Deputy Alec Preadmore, Deputy Lance Shields and Brad Porter

Lance Shields, Workplace Hero

In October 2023, the Monroe Township Fire Department was called to Allen Chevrolet to help a man who was unconscious and unable to breathe.

At the South Dixie Highway location, a 60-year-old man collapsed and was given CPR by Brad Porter until Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies Alec Preadmore and Lance Shields arrived. They continued with CPR and used an AED and the man began to breathe again.

They provided assistance until Monroe Community Ambulance arrived, transporting the man to the hospital.

Medical Professional Hero: Pinnacle Dental Group

In August 2023, Dr. Dawlat Hasso and dental assistant Meredyth McLaughlin of Pinnacle Dental Group helped save a patient's life in their North Macomb Street office.

The 91-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest after being treated for fillings. When Hasso returned to finish his dental work, the patient was found unconscious. Both Hasso and McLaughlin performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

For their efforts, Hasso and McLaughlin were presented with Life Saving Awards from Monroe Community Ambulance.

“We are so happy he was able to be in our care when this happened,” McLaughlin said in a press release.

Adult Good Samaritan Hero: Terry Wain and Don Wain

On September 19, 2023, Terry Wain and his brother Don Wain were inspecting their farm for pipe work that needed to be completed. At the time, roofers were getting ready to roof a house that borders their property.

Don suggested they should come back another time since so much was going at the time. Terry disagreed.

Upon investigating the property, the brothers heard an elderly lady crying out for help. They looked in the window and saw her on the floor. They tried to get in but the door was locked. The lady was able to pull herself to the door and unlock it. She was on the floor because she had fallen. The roofers noticed something was happening and 911 was called.

Fire Hero: Monroe City Fire Department

Members of the Monroe City Fire Department were able to rescue a woman from the River Raisin in August 2023.

Dan Little, Monroe City Fire Department

Derek Kull, Monroe City Fire Department

The 55-year-old Monroe resident had jumped from the train bridge over the River Raisin. Along with officers from the Monroe Public Safety Department, the woman was rescued without incident and was transported to an area hospital by Monroe Community Ambulance.

Each honoree received an engraved award and “Certificates of Honor” from the United Way.

All profits from the event are used locally for the services that United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties offers.

Sponsors include Presenting Sponsor La Z Boy; Award Sponsors First Merchants Bank, Michigan Gas Utilities, DTE Foundation and Allen Chevrolet Cadillac; VIP Sponsors FEDCO USA and Monroe Community Credit Union; and Friend Sponsors Cakes by Stephanie, TLC Community Credit Union, State Farm Insurance — Lisa Wain, and Calkins Hehl Rafko, CPAs.

