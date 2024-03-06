Monroe County home invasion investigation leads to charges in two incidents

MONROE — An investigation into one home invasion led to a Monroe man being charged in two incidents.

The case that led to the initial arrest happened Feb. 21, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Rico Galimberti was dispatched to a report of a home invasion in the 2000 block of West Stein Road in Lasalle Township. The homeowner had arrived home to find an unknown person in his home. The homeowner confronted the suspect who fled the scene.

Galimberti was able to identify a potential suspect and present the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office. A felony warrant for second-degree home invasion and felony firearm was issued for a 32-year-old Monroe man.

On Feb. 22, the suspect was located and arrested on the felony warrant, the release said. During the arrest, valuables were located, but it was not known where they came from. Additional evidence was collected from the suspect at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to look through evidence and connect the suspect to a home invasion that occurred Feb. 5 in the 4000 block of Jackman Road in Ida Township, the release said. Detectives were able to return some stolen property to the victims. The second case was referred to the Monroe County prosecutor, and the suspect was charged with another count of second-degree home invasion.

Anyone with information on these or other similar cases is asked to contact Detective Joshua Motylinski at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Monroe County home invasion investigation leads to charges