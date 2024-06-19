Monroe County fair awards scholarships

MONROE COUNTY — Nine area students received college scholarships recently from the Monroe County Fair.

Recipients are: Colin Hotchkiss, Payton Bucki, Jake Iott, Jack Iott, Alexis Fisher, Isabella Manor, Griffin Linn, Bailey Richardson and Jacob Wingate.

◘Colin Hotchkiss received the Hot Wisconsin Cheese Trade School Scholarship.

A 2024 graduate of Ida High School, Colin is pursing a skilled trades career as a electrician.

◘Payton Bucki received the Daniel Stotz Memorial Scholarship.

Bucki earned a Bachelor of Art degree in political science and a Bachelor of Social Work degree. She plans to enter the Master of Public Administration program at Oakland University in the fall.

◘Jake and Jack Iott received the Monroe County Fair's Agriculture Scholarship.

Both are 2024 graduates of Whiteford High School and plan to attend Monroe County Community College to study agriculture operations. They have been members of Monroe County 4-H for 10 years.

Five received the Warren Siebarth Scholarship:

◘Alexis Fisher plans to study psychology at the University of Michigan.

◘Isabella Manor is a graduate of Monroe County Middle College. She plans to study biology at Alma College.

◘Griffin Linn will be a junior at Michigan State University, where he is majoring in agribusiness management.

◘Bailey Richardson will attend the University of Toledo's College of Nursing.

◘Jacob T. Wingate, a 2024 of Bedford High School, plans to study political science.

