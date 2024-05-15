Monroe County Community College launches 10 new academic programs for fall

MONROE — Students enrolling for the fall semester at Monroe County Community College have more options to choose from this year.

The college has launched 10 new academic programs — six degree programs and four certificate programs — in areas including construction management/virtual design, data analytics, digital media, emergency medical technology, health sciences, mechatronics and paralegal. The programs begin Aug. 21.

“Ensuring that we continue to innovate and maintain relevant academic programming is a key objective of MCCC's strategic plan,” Kojo Quartey, college president, said in a written statement. “I am pleased to announce that following a comprehensive assessment of our academic programming offerings, we have implemented an extensive array of in-demand academic programming designed to specifically meet the needs of regional employers and our students.”

Construction Management Technology-Virtual Design and Construction is a certificate program offered at Monroe County Community College.

The new associate degree programs include Data Analytics, Digital Media Marketing and Communications, Health Sciences, Health Sciences-Psychology Track, Health Sciences-Sociology Track, and Paralegal.

The new certificate programs are Construction Management Technology-Virtual Design and Construction, Digital Media Marketing and Communication, Emergency Medical Technician and Mechatronics.

Below are descriptions of all the new programs. MCCC uses labor market data provided by Lightcast for academic program review and evaluation as well as for program descriptions in its annual college catalog.

Construction Management Technology-Virtual Design and Construction certificate program blends online and face-to-face learning, preparing students to utilize a combination of traditional and cutting-edge approaches to construction and building information modeling, which is the process of creating and managing information for a built asset. It is tailored for success in construction and project management while pioneering innovative practices through a flexible course delivery system. There are about 22,000 people employed in this field in Michigan, which is up by 12% since 2021. The field is expected to grow by 4% through 2028.

Data Analytics is an Associate of Applied Science degree program offered at Monroe County Community College.

Data Analytics is an Associate of Applied Science degree program designed to provide practical and theoretical preparation for positions in business analytics or data science. The program provides two tracks — business analytics and data science — based upon the student’s interest. Employment in the data analytics field in Michigan is expected to grow by 7% by 2028. There are more than 30,000 individuals employed in this field in Michigan and nearly 1,900 job postings annually.

The Digital Media Marketing and Communications Associate of Applied Science degree program enables students to obtain a broad introduction to the concepts and techniques used in this field, and graduates may work in areas such as public relations, advertising, marketing communications, digital marketing or social media influencing. Students can also opt to earn a Digital Media Marketing and Communication certificate either on its own or as they work toward the associate degree. Employment in the field grew by 8.6% statewide from 2021-24 and is expected to grow by another 5.6% by 2028.

Emergency Medical Technician is one of the certificate programs available at Monroe County Community College.

The Emergency Medical Technician certificate program is designed to prepare students to provide competent medical care and transportation for patients in emergency situations through learning in classroom, laboratory and clinical environments. After completing the certificate requirements, students will be eligible to take the national examination to become certified in emergency medicine and eligible for licensing in many states, including Michigan and Ohio. There are about 46,000 EMT-related jobs in Michigan and 260 annual job postings. Employment opportunities grew by 4% from 2021-24 and are expected to grow by another 3.7% by 2028.

Three new health sciences degrees are available at Monroe County Community College.

Three new degrees in health sciences are now available. The health sciences Associate of Applied Science degree program provides students with a foundation in basic and health-related sciences through a diversified curriculum, allowing them to explore courses unique to health-related disciplines. The curriculum provides a flexible means to explore health content areas of interest and is useful to students working toward acceptance into a limited enrollment program at MCCC, such as nursing or respiratory therapy. The degree may also serve as a foundation for transfer to a college or university offering a bachelor’s degree in the applied health sciences area. The Health Sciences-Psychology Track transfer pathway and Health Sciences-Sociology Track transfer pathway are Associate of Science degrees designed for students who plan on transferring to a four-year college or university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in health sciences with a concentration in one of those areas.

MCCC's Mechatronics Technician is a certificate program that prepares students for entry-level employment in careers as technicians in automation maintenance, mechatronics, research and development, and testing.

Mechatronics Technician is a certificate program that prepares students for entry-level employment in careers as technicians in automation maintenance, mechatronics, research and development, and testing. Data indicate the field grew by 1.2% from 2021-24, and the job market will remain stable through 2028. There are about 800 individuals employed in this field in Michigan and 70 openings annually.

The Paralegal Associate of Applied Science degree program is designed to prepare students to become competent and ethical professional paralegals working in the delivery of legal services. Career opportunities include entry-level employment as a paralegal, legal assistant, document control specialist, compliance specialist, legal transcriptionist, legal researcher, law librarian or claims examiner/adjuster. Employment grew by 3% in the state from 2021-24 and is expected to grow by 1.6% between 2024-2028.

For more information on any of the new programs or to enroll, contact the Office of Admissions at 734-384-4104 or admissions@monroecc.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Community College launches 10 new academic programs