Monroe County Community College to host apprenticeship readiness program in June

MONROE — Monroe County Community College's Applied Science and Technology Division, in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance Michigan Works, is offering an Apprenticeship Readiness Program in June for those who are interested in entering the skilled trades.

There is no cost to participants.

According to Parmeshwar (Peter) Coomar, dean of the college's ASET Division, the Apprenticeship Readiness Program will help prospective apprentices develop the skills, confidence and professional connections needed to be successful. They will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from different trades to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

The program is two weekends in length and meets in person from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on two Fridays and two Saturdays. The weekends are June 7-8 and June 14-15. The program will be in the college's Career Technology Center.

There will be four units: trade math, welding basics, millwright basics and construction.

To be eligible, students must have a high school diploma or GED.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will:

Receive a Certificate of Completion from Monroe County Community College.

Receive a graduation gift: a tool set.

Qualify for two college credits in the technology area (for eligible candidates only).

Be provided with vouchers for OSHA 10 certificate prep (for those who are interested).

Students entering the program must attend all four of the sessions during the scheduled time to be eligible for the certificate, credits and tool set.

Limited seats are available. To register, log on to www.monroeccc.edu/ARP.

Contact Kristina Henry, experiential learning coordinator, at 734-384-4270 or khenry@monroeccc.edu for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: MCCC to host apprenticeship readiness program in June