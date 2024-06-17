Monroe County Community College awards 10 full music scholarships

MONROE — Ten area students earned music scholarships from Monroe County Community College.

Recipients are: Hannah Begeman, Taylor Clark, Olivia Cossins, Mathieu Grenn, Emily Hatfield, Aden Kuhn, Samuel Murphy, Alivia Ostrowski, Lauren Thebolt and Anna Younglove.

The scholarships cover all tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 academic year. Scholarship recipients participate in either the MCCC College/Community Symphony Band or Agora Chorale. Scholarships are renewable for a second year if eligibility requirements are met.

Begeman

Begeman is a 2024 graduate of Carlson High School, who plans to study education. She participated in choir for seven consecutive years and was in three drama productions in the last two years. Begeman is the daughter of Trent and Virginia Begeman.

Clark is a 2024 graduate of Bedford High School. She participated in marching band her last two years of high school and was in her school’s jazz band. Clark is the daughter of Jeremy Clark and Brooke Lada.

Cossins

Cossins is a 2022 graduate of Whiteford High School. She plans to study elementary education. Cossins participated in choir and band for six years. She participated in marching band for all four years of high school and was drum major her senior year. She has been in eight Whiteford/community musical theater shows and participated in several band and choir festivals, including the Monroe County Fine Arts Festival. She is part of her church’s worship team, where she sings and plays the guitar. She is the daughter of Joel and Carly Cossins.

Grenn

Grenn is a 2024 graduate of Monroe High School and plans to study pre-engineering. He was a member of the National Honor Society for three years and played varsity soccer for two years as a center back. He was the section leader of the marching band for two years. He participated in jazz band for two years and received an All-State mention. Grenn also participated in the Wind Ensemble as a two-year member for varsity band. He is the son of David and Jodi Grenn.

Hatfield

Hatfield is a 2024 graduate of Mason High School and plans to study general studies. She was a member of Student Prevention Leadership Teams and played the saxophone for MHS. Hatfield is the daughter of Steven and Stephanie Hatfield.

Kuhn

Kuhn is a 2024 graduate of Dundee High School. He plans to study general studies. Kuhn had been a section leader for both the Dundee Varsity Men’s Choir and the Dundee Chamber Singers. He also performed in two Dundee Theatre musicals. Kuhn is the son of Philip and Kendra Kuhn.

Murphy

Murphy is a 2024 graduate of Whiteford High School and is planning to study environmental science. Murphy participated in the school band, track and field and Whiteford Robotics. He also took part in the Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra. He is the son of Ryan and Cheryl Murphy.

Ostrowski

Ostrowski is a 2024 graduate of Dundee High School and plans to study special education. She was a member of Dundee Descants Choir, Dundee Theatre Program and Dundee Valkyrie Choir. She also participated in track and field at Dundee. Ostrowski is the daughter of Andrew and Brittany Ostrowski.

Thebolt

Thebolt is a 2024 graduate of Dundee High School and is planning to study design. During high school, she was on the robotics team. She is the daughter of Brian and Sacha Thebolt.

Younglove

Younglove is a 2024 graduate of Jefferson High School and is planning to study business management. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the high school’s marching, concert and jazz bands. She participated in Matrix Performing Arts and is an Upward Bound student. She also played on her high school’s volleyball team for three years. Younglove is the daughter of Reuben and Debbie Younglove.

