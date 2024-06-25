Monroe County agriculture: MCCC Ag Farm produces produce for MCOP

Weather forecast for agriculture, by the National Weather Service’ Climate Predication Center, is calling for a highly likely probability for above normal temperatures in its eight-to-14-day outlook for June 26-July 2, updated June 18, and is leaning to above normal chances for precipitation.

Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions thinks we will have a hot and stormy July. Todd Gleason of the University of Illinois is calling our current weather a “flash drought” with excessive evapotranspiration. Plants have a self-preservation mode, some by rolling their leaves, some by hardening off.

Insects are cold-blooded, so the above normal temperatures allows them to speed up their growth cycle. However, the dry weather also helps, as some females will absorb their eggs as a survival mechanism, instead of laying and hatching them out.

Corn nitrogen rates and application timing are critical agronomic decisions. Good news is that many fields have small plants, allowing access with side-dressing equipment. More good news is that dry soils contain more nitrate nitrogen than saturated soils. Nitrogen deficiency is characterized by chlorosis of the leaf in a V shape beginning at the tip of the ear ad moving down the midrib toward the leaf base. Nitrogen is mobile in the plant, so this deficiency will be seen in the lower leaves first because the plant will use the older leaves to supply new leaves with nitrogen. Corn leaves could show a classic dried-out yellow or brown or may have a pale, very light green color as nitrogen deficiency symptoms. Ohio State University has a tool that considers yield response, cost of nitrogen and corn price, called the Maximum Return to Nitrogen or MRTN. This tool is available to all corn farmers at: cornratecalc.org.

Fields flooded following all the rain could have compacted soils, poor drainage, subject plants to root rots and will likely have lower yields, with possibly later maturing crops. Germination can fall to about 60 percent and crusting in hot weather can cause “buggy whipping” of immature (seminal) roots in the wind. Saturated soils can impact corn yields through the v6 growth stage by reducing plant and ear height, leaf area and root growth.

The MCCC Student Ag Farm, located on 12 acres just north of the campus, has suffered the same weather delays and problems as other farms this spring. To date, plant include: an MSU Soybean cyst nematode seed treatment research plot, a PhycoTerra FX soybean foliar microbial food plot, a Midwestern BioAg Bio-Gel-LC foliar corn fertilizer plot, a Gold Coast corn and Beck’s soybean seed treatment plots, an MSU corn and soybean cover crop interseeding demonstration, and a Student Ag Club project growing 8 kinds of sunflowers, two kinds of ornamental corn and six kinds of pumpkins, all for a club fundraiser this fall. In addition, an MSU sweet corn weed control research plot has yet to be installed and more cover crops will be seeded. Vegetables grown that are donated to MCOP includes: sweet corn, tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, peppers, beets, as well as strawberries, sunflowers, zinnias, gladiolas, cosmos and possible marigolds.

Mulching the garden in times of heat cools the soil and helps preserve soil moisture. Untreated grass clippings are logical, except that 90 percent is water, which leaves little grass blade left for protection in the garden. Using straw as mulch is better, as this material is already dry and usually contains less weed seed than using hay. Straw is slow to decompose and doesn’t tie up nitrogen or other nutrients in the soil. All garden plants can be composted, including strawberries, potatoes, pumpkins and squash, even in raised beds. A suggested six-inch layer of straw holds moisture for less watering, prevents most weeds from germinating and growing, and keeps solanaceous crops like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and squash from developing blossom end rot, cat facing or other rots.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

