Monroe County agriculture: Dairy facts offered for National Dairy Month

Weather forecast for agriculture, by the National Weather Service’ Climate Predication Center, is calling for above normal temperatures in its eight-to-14-day outlook for June 20-26, updated June 12, and a near normal probability for precipitation. Although rainfall amounts have been highly variable, at the MSU Enviroweather station just south of Deerfield, this site has had 9.27 inches as of June 12 and since April 1, compared to 4.56 inches last year. However, this site has only had 1.38 inches for the past two weeks, since May 29. Growing degree day (heat units) since May 1 have been 639 GDD (base 50ºF) compared to 550 GDD last year and a five-year average of 581.7 GDD. With all the rain in April and May, crop planting and progress is roughly one full month behind normal growth and development.

Wheat harvest should begin once grain moisture drops into the upper teens (16-18%). Depending on the weather forecast, waiting until wheat reaches 13% moisture, then getting delayed due to rain, will adversely affect test weight, yield, quality and incurring heavy discounts. Paying for some drying charges and shrinkage by harvesting slightly higher moisture wheat could end up saving money from large discounts by waiting too long. Low falling number is an indication of alpha-amylase (enzyme that breaks down starch) in wheat. Poor falling number can be caused by abrupt changes between daytime and nighttime temperature late in the grain fill stage or frequent rainfall or high humidity at harvest time.

Double crop soybeans following wheat and straw harvest has been popular with some farmers. Planting in narrow rows, in populations above 150,000 seeds per acre, are recommended. One often-neglected risk is soybean cyst nematodes in the field. This is the number one yield reducing pest of soybeans in Monroe County and the Midwest.

Michigan Wheat Program Summer Field Day will be held from 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25 at the MSU Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center, 3775 Reese Road, Frankenmuth. The program and lunch are free for those who register at miwheat.org. Dr. Jan Byrne from the MSU Plant Diagnostic Center will be present to diagnose wheat plants, so farmers are encouraged to bring plant samples. Morning wagon tours will feature weed control, high management and plant growth regulators, cover crop and herbicide interactions, fertility and disease management, canopy cover, new variety releases and wheat as a nematode trap crop. Two RUP and CCA credits will be given out at 2 p.m. Tim Almond of Heartland will have a booth and information about growing and marketing industrial hemp.

National Dairy Month has been celebrated since 1937 and is a reminder of the health benefits that dairy products provide. Milk contains essential nutrients, including calcium, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, vitamins A, D and B12, riboflavin and proteins. Milk is the only food that you can survive on alone, it has every nutrient you need. Dairy products also help reduce the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis and certain cancers and good for your teeth and bones. A dairy cow can turn grass into milk within two to three days and can produce upwards of 100 pounds of milk per day. Of course, a cow can drink 30 to 50 gallons of water a day also. Interestingly, the U.S. is one of only a few countries in the world that prefers cold milk.

