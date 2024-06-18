Monroe cooling centers provide shelter in heat wave

Gardens Senior Living is one of several facilities in the area welcoming those looking to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory warning for the Northeast United States, including Michigan. Temperatures will hit the mid to high 90s, and the nights won't be much better, with temps in the mid-70s.

If you find yourself out and about and just can't stand the heat anymore, you can find a number of cooling centers around Monroe County.

In general, your local library is qualified as a cooling center, given that it's open to the public and most likely has air condition. According to ageways.org, the following are other designated cooling centers in the Monroe area:

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living, Milan

Frenchtown Center for Active Adults, Monroe

Bedford Senior Community Center

Frenchtown Center for Active Adults

Dundee Area Senior Citizen Center

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living

Monroe Family YMCA

Woodhaven Recreation Center

An invitation was also extended by Lorrie Kecskes, community relations director of Gardens Senior Living in Carleton, who said that the building was "open as a cooling center today if anyone is in need of some A/C. We have movies in the theatre and some relaxing puzzle time as well."

