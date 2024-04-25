Monroe 4-H volunteers spotlighted during National Volunteer Week

MONROE — Each year, hundreds of volunteers in Monroe donate their time and energy to make communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country to be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 21-27.

Michigan 4-H relies heavily on volunteers in the Monroe 4-H program. This year, 557 gold and 266 silver for a total of 823 volunteers have served as 4-H club leaders, project leaders, county fair volunteers, 4-H council members and various other volunteer roles.

“4-H volunteers are critical for creating intentional and positive experiences for youth statewide," Jennifer Weichel, Michigan volunteer specialist said in a written statement. "The efforts of our volunteers enable youth to improve decision-making skills, build leadership skills and help prepare youth to be ready for future careers. 4-H volunteers are essential to helping youth find their spark.”

“Monroe County has one of the largest 4-H volunteer enrollments in the state. Chelsea Butler and I are honored to work with such great volunteers,” Jean Genaw, Monroe County 4-H program coordinator, said.

According to the 2024 North Central Region Volunteer Impact Study, Michigan 4-H volunteers spend an average of nine hours per week supporting local 4-H experiences.

Examples of their efforts include organizing 4-H club meetings, leading 4-H shooting sports practices, leading a community service project, preparing youth for a judging contest and many other tasks.

Genaw said the work of Michigan 4-H volunteers is continuous.

“Every-day a volunteer is ensuring 4-H experiences are available to youth in Monroe County,” she said. “These experiences are essential not only to youth experiencing positive relationships with a caring adult, but also to making communities stronger.”

To become a 4-H volunteer, contact the Michigan State University Extension – Monroe County office at 734- 240-3170.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe 4-H volunteers spotlighted during National Volunteer Week