Monmouth Avenue is closed on the Western Oregon University campus. Why is that?

The question: Why is Monmouth Avenue N on the Western Oregon University campus closed? We have the answer. But first, a little history about the state’s oldest public university.

The background: Western Oregon began as a private institution in 1856, three years before the city of Monmouth was incorporated. It was founded by Disciples of Christ pioneers as Monmouth University, then Christian College.

It was incorporated in the state system as a teacher training institute in 1882 and renamed Oregon State Normal School. In 1939, the name was changed to the Oregon College of Education.

The 1980s and 1990s saw two more name changes with the addition of liberal arts and science degrees and a full range of programs, first to Western Oregon State College, then to Western Oregon University.

The campus occupies 157 acres in Monmouth, a town of about 11,000 people, about 12 miles west of Salem.

WOU, like many other higher education campuses in the U.S., is heated with steam produced by four boilers that run throughout the year 24/7. But unlike most campuses, it lacks an underground tunnel system connecting its buildings and allowing for the maintenance and stability of its pipes.

Its steam pipes are buried underground in acidic soil which has led to corrosion. An improved system, a jacketed cast iron system, was installed in 2008 and proved effective until it developed leaks and began showing signs of failure in 2019.

Acidic soil led to the corrosion of underground steam pipes on the Western Oregon University campus in Monmouth, where installation of a new steam-line system is underway.

Why is Monmouth Avenue closed on the WOU campus?

The university is in the process of upgrading to a stainless-steel system, and installation has required the closure of Monmouth Avenue N, the main road running north-south through campus.

The avenue has been closed from Jackson Street to Stadium Drive since March 25. Some sidewalks are affected, but all campus buildings remain accessible.

The project will affect traffic through September, an inconvenience soon to be less noticeable in the summer when fewer students are on campus.

This map was created to help visitors navigate around the Western Oregon University campus while Monmouth Avenue N is closed through September from Jackson Street to Stadium Drive.

University officials have been transparent about the project, posting updates in the Capital Planning and Construction section of its website:

“We understand that this may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete this essential project. The improvements made will contribute to the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our campus infrastructure.”

The university has budgeted $16.5 million for the steam pipeline replacement project, which officials say will ensure a more reliable and sustained steam supply. It also will be more cost-effective.

Since 2019, Western Oregon has been losing an average of 1,000 gallons of water per week, due to the leaks. The amount fluctuated with the seasons depending on how much the university had to heat buildings. A new system sees a typical loss of 20-80 gallons per week.

The failing system also has led to an increase in additives required for the water to help prevent corrosion and scale buildup in the system, costing the university $1,800 per 500 gallons per week.

Before Monmouth Avenue was closed, passersby could see a rising column of steam emerging from one of the manholes in the intersection with Jackson Street. Manhole covers have holes allowing steam to exit naturally from the system, but this seemed excessive.

Crews placed safety cones around the manhole at one point, due to the number of calls, to let people would know the university was aware of the issue.

Public works said a small leak led to the excess steam but did not result in pressure loss.

New steam pipelines are being placed on the Western Oregon University campus in Monmouth. Construction has closed Monmouth Avenue through September.

Oh, by the way

Construction is not expected to affect the upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Western Oregon’s 167th commencement is Saturday, June 15, at McArthur Field. More than 1,200 students are eligible to walk across the stage, nearly 50% of them first-generation graduates, meaning they are the first in their families to earn a four-year degree.

Congresswoman Andrea Salinas will be the keynote speaker.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I am so grateful for the opportunity to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony,” Rep. Salinas said in a WOU press release. “Growing up, my parents taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance, and community — the very same values that Western instills in each and every one of its students.”

