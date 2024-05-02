Monk seal mom Kaiwi and pup nursing at Kaimana Beach

May 2—1/2

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Here, a stray beach goer appeared on the cleared beach and was roundly scolded.

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The duo was joined on the beach by another Kaiwi's offspring Wawamalu, age 6.

Kaiwi the Hawaiian monk seal has given birth to another pup at Kaimana Beach, prompting officials to quickly set up protective measures for the endangered species.

The pup was likely born overnight, and was spotted early Wednesday morning. It is the third time Kaiwi has given birth at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

"We're so excited for the birth of another pup," said Kilali Gibson, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Oahu marine wildlife response coordinator. "These seals are some of the most endangered seals in the world, so each new pup is vital to the population."

Federal, state and county officials on Wednesday urged the public to maintain distance from the pair as they nurse along the shoreline.

Volunteers from Hawaii Marine Animal Response, NOAA's nonprofit partner, have put up caution signs, along with netting to create a large perimeter around the pair, which they will monitor in weeks to come.

Like last year, the cordon covers nearly the entire beach except for an access point or two to the ocean.

Mom and pup are expected to nurse for the next five to seven weeks, said Gibson, and giving them plenty of "undisturbed space" will be key to the pup's survival.

"By staying behind the perimeter and choosing to swim at a different beach, you can play a big part in helping to recover this endangered species," she said.

The same is true for various pups being born across the islands as peak pupping season, typically from March to August, gets underway. Kaiwi's pup is the fifth born on Oahu this year, and will be known as PO5 until given a name by local students.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is following protocols established over the years for monk seal pups in Waikiki, which it said tends to draw larger crowds. DLNR says maintaining distance is crucial for everyone's safety, humans and animals alike.

NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet from the seals, and at least 150 feet from mom-pup pairs, on land and in the water.

State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers will begin watching the seals around the clock when they begin venturing into the ocean, possibly in the next week or so.

"We're concerned about the seal safety, but we're equally concerned with public safety," said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. "We just want respect and for people to know that these are wild animals, and it's a very good idea that you stay away from them."

Redulla said no citations were issued last year, but that a few warnings were given out. Anyone who does not heed the warnings could be cited for obstructing a government operation, he warned.

"We will issue citations if it gets to that," he said. "We would rather warn and educate people as a first level of engagement, but if people disregard our instructions, if people violate the law, we will take substantial enforcement action."

County lifeguards also will make public announcements when people need to get out of the water.

Having a monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach is no longer the rarity it once was.

In June 2017, Rocky was the to have given birth at the crowded Kaimana Beach, which was considered unusual at the time. She returned to give birth again in 2022.

Kaiwi also gave birth at Kaimana Beach of last year, in addition to . Prior to that, she gave birth to pups along the Kaiwi shoreline in East Honolulu.

The endangered seals are powerful animals that can quickly outswim and overtake a person in the water whom they view as a threat, DLNR warned, and mother seals are especially protective of their offspring.

In 2022, a 60-year-old woman from California was injured after encountering another monk seal while swimming at Kaimana. The monk seal involved, known as Rocky, also had given birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach.

That incident prompted an enhanced public safety approach to seals that pup in highly visible or visited locales, officials said, which was instituted last year, and is back this year.

NOAA recommends not only maintaining the proper distance, but choosing to swim elsewhere when a mom-pup pair is present; keeping voices low; and keeping dogs leashed at beaches to prevent harmful encounters.

Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seals in the world, with a population of just under 1,600 estimated to be remaining.

The majority reside in the remote northwestern islands of Papahanau­mokuakea Marine National Monument, but a growing number are now giving birth in the main Hawaiian islands.

MONK SEAL PUP GUIDELINES

>> Maintain a distance of at least 50 feet from seals, and 150 feet from mom-pup pairs on land and in water.

>> Choose to swim elsewhere when a mom-pup pair is present.

>> Keep dogs leased at beaches to prevent harmful encounters.

>> Monk seals are protected by state and federal laws. Under Hawaii law, harassment of a monk seal is considered a Class C felony, punishable by imprisonment and fines.

>> Report seal sightings to 888-256-9840.

Source: NOAA