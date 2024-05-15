Monk Botanical Gardens name returns as board admits it made a mistake

A sign that reads Monk Botanical Gardens is seen May 8 at the gardens in Wausau. On Wednesday, the board of directors for the botanical gardens announced it would reverse its decision to remove the Monk name from the gardens and return to the Monk Botanical Gardens name.

WAUSAU − About a month after the board of directors decided to change the name of Monk Botanical Gardens to Wausau Botanic Gardens, it made the decision Tuesday evening to change it back again.

"As the board of the Robert W. Monk Gardens Inc. organization continues the process of refreshing the gardens' name and logo, we want to ensure that the legacy of Mr. Monk and the gardens' future are both clearly reflected," the board said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The release states the board recognizes it made a mistake in originally removing the name of the gardens' founder, Robert Monk III, and regrets and confusion and disappointment it caused by the "oversight."

The board will return to using Monk Botanical Gardens as the name and logo, the release says.

A sign that reads Monk Botanical Gardens is seen May 8 at the gardens in Wausau. On Wednesday, the board of directors for the botanical gardens announced it would reverse its decision to remove the Monk name from the gardens and return to the Monk Botanical Gardens name.

"This measure reflects our commitment to honoring Robert W. Monk III's legacy while we work diligently to incorporate 'Robert W. Monk' more thoughtfully into the name and identity of the organization."

The board asked for the public's understanding and patience as they continue to navigate through the process and bring to life visions that inspire all.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the organization's website address and name continued to be Wausau Botanic Gardens, but the news release sent out had the Monk Botanical Gardens logo.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as additional information is available.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Monk Botanical Gardens name returns as board admits it made a mistake