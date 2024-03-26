Monica Makes It Happen Show: Women making it happen

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Women have the power to make communities better.

In honor of Women’s History Month, PIX11’s Monica Morales is highlighting powerful women who are making it happen across the New York City area, including pop star Brenda Star, Executive Director/Sr. Program Officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co Jeanique Riche-Druses, and President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation Jillian Crane.

Lisa Flore, the director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Contract Services (MOCS), also joined the Monica Makes It Happen Show with her executive team, which consists of seven members, six of whom are women. They’re known as the “City Hall 7” and they have the power of the purse. They supervise New York City’s $40 billion annual procurement activities and transactions.

Finally, Monica was joined by the presidents of four Black sororities, who were all united behind one goal for the first time. Showing the power of sisterhood and service was the President of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Tau Omega Chapter, Valerie M. Henderson, Committee Chair Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Kenya C. Johnson, President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Camille Joseph-Varlack, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.

They came to the PIX11 News studios with a big check for a young Latina in need.

