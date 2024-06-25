Monica Lewinsky wants Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing Trump classified docs case impeached

WASHINGTON — Monica Lewinsky said she hopes U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.

“i awakened angry about the documents case in florida. it is INSANE that it hasn’t moved forward to trial, and i hope judge cannon is impeached,” wrote Lewinsky on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Lewinsky’s remarks come after a New York Times report last week that Cannon rejected suggestions from two “more experienced colleagues” to pass off the classified documents case to another jurist.

Cannon is also facing criticism for indefinitely delaying the trial in the case, which appears unlikely to take place before the election.

Monica Lewinsky arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lewinsky argued in her tweets that if it had been an honest mistake to take the classified documents, Trump could have returned them like "every other president who was found to have classified materials in their private possession."

Lewinsky gained national attention after former President Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair with her when she was a White House intern in the 1990's.

Contributing: Savannah Kuchar and Rachel Barber

