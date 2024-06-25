Monica Lewinsky says Judge Cannon should be impeached

Author and activist Monica Lewinsky said Tuesday the judge overseeing former President Trump’s classified documents case should be impeached.

“i awakened angry about the documents case in florida,” Lewinsky said in a post on the social platform X. “it is INSANE that it hasn’t moved forward to trial, and i hope judge [Aileen Cannon] is impeached. IF the documents had been declassified (which they weren’t) then all trump had to do was xerox them and return originals that were being asked for and explain they were declassified (again, for those in back, which they weren’t).”

Cannon has indefinitely postponed the classified documents case, and has declined to set a trial date until she can get through pretrial motions.

“IF it had been an honest (ahem) mistake to take them… just return them — LIKE EVERY OTHER PRESIDENT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE CLASSIFIED MATERIALS IN THEIR PRIVATE POSSESSION. (which still would have warranted an investigation but maybe not resulted in a trial,)” Lewinsky continued in her Tuesday post. “the danger and damage done by this judge is mind-numbing,” Lewinsky added.

Cannon has faced mounting criticism over how she is handling the case, with some saying she is giving too much deference to the former president. Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele this week claimed that she is “putting the prosecution on trial.”

According to recent reporting by The New York Times, two judges attempted to get Cannon to hand off the documents case when it was assigned to her a year ago. The requests occurred following Cannon’s initial handling of the former president’s challenge of a warrant to search his home, as her appointment of a special master was later halted by a higher court.

Lewinsky, after rising to fame at the center of an independent counsel investigation into former President Clinton in the 1990s, has become an outspoken antibullying activist in recent years.

Earlier this year, she became the face of Reformation’s “You’ve Got the Power” work wear campaign, a partnership with Vote.org to encourage voting.

And late last year, she penned an op-ed calling for a series of constitutional amendments, including age limits for elected officials and a ban on presidential self-pardons.

