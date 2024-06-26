Who is Monica Lewinsky? What to know about the anti-bullying activist

WASHINGTON −Activist Monica Lewinsky has recently garnered attention after her comments on X, formerly Twitter, saying that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s case, should be impeached.

But this isn’t the first time Lewinsky’s name’s been in the headlines.

Monica Lewinsky arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Why Monica Lewinsky's name rings a bell for many

She became well known after former President Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair with her while she served as a White House intern in the 1990’s. She wrote in a Vanity Fair piece in 2018 that the road that led to the relationship “was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

After being in the face of public scrutiny for several years after the affair, she said in a 2015 TEDx Talk that “public shaming as a blood sport has to stop.” The talk garnered more than 20 million views and prompted her to also launch several anti-bullying campaigns.

Along with her anti-bullying activism efforts, she’s also taken up several other roles, including being a writer, filmmaker and producer.

Contributing: Laura Trujillo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monica Lewinsky's name makes headlines again. What to know about her