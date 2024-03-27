Monfils Six take to UW-Green Bay to talk justice & criminal procedure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Monfils Six were at a roundtable event that drew a solid crowd at Fort Howard Hall at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay on Tuesday.

The six men were convicted in Tom Monfils’ death after he was found at the bottom of a paper pulp vat in 1992. Five of those convictions were upheld, with one, Mike Piaskowski, being exonerated upon appeal.

Piaskowski, Mike Hirn, and Mike Johnson took part in Tuesday night’s event, citing the Monfils case to raise questions about justice and criminal procedure.

“This case has to be brought up again and again, so it doesn’t happen again,” said Piaskowski. “A miscarriage of justice of this size, for me, the justice system worked. I was able to regain my freedom. Sadly, it didn’t work for the others in this case, who are 100% innocent.”

All other members of the Monfils Six were granted parole, the latest being Keith Kutska, who was released last August.

