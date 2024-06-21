Money raised for Perry High victims will go to witnesses of school shooting

Students arrive on the first day of school at Perry High School after the Jan. 4 shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Perry.

Money raised for victims of the Perry High School shooting will go to those middle and high school students and staff who witnessed the shooting or saw videos of the crime.

Donors raised nearly $145,000 following the Jan. 4 shooting killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and injured two other staff members and four students. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High School student and the accused shooter, died by suicide.

Funds were quickly setup in the aftermath at Raccoon Valley Bank in Perry — one for the family of Jolliff and the other for the community, family and students — the latter of which was to be directed to the Perry Community School District to distribute. But, in accordance with state law, the district had to set up a new account and have a third-party serve as fund administrators to determine who qualifies for the money and disperse the funds. The school board in May appointed Lou Hoger, Joseph Shelly and Donna Emmert to serve as the fund administrators.

“The way the Iowa code reads, an administrator will be appointed to give those funds to the rightful owners and it’s my responsibility to determine who are the rightful owners. Which is extremely vague,” Hoger said.

They decided that in order to receive money from the fund, a person must have observed the shooting or videos of the shooting, and experienced physical or emotional harm.

“That’s very difficult to measure, I understand that,” Hoger said.

Those individuals, which Hoger said could include students or staff, are encouraged to fill out an application, which is due July 15. The fund administrators will then conduct interviews to determine eligibility.

“It’s going to be a very subjective process and some people are able to communicate more effectively,” Hoger said. “That’s where I’ll be using some of my training, listening processes to see beyond the words.”

While in seminary, he worked with a trauma team at Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis and then was on staff at the hospital for 1 ½ years. He later became a prison chaplain and worked with victim recovery programs.

“One thing that’s very important to understand is that pain and fear produce anger. I did a lot of research into anger when I was a prison chaplain," he said. "We have a lot of very angry people, I understand that, because of their pain and maybe fear for the future. When I see or hear anger, my ability to look past that to the pain and the fear is very important.”

Some have expressed concerns over the application and interview process. Hoger said the application criteria are flexible, along with the interviews.

“In one instance, I told a parent that it wouldn’t be necessary for (their) child to be part of that interview process,” he added. “I would certainly understand the parents not wanting to have that happen.”

Hoger said they won’t be able to determine the allocation amounts until after the July 15 application deadline and the interviews are completed. Those looking to fill out an application can send a request to One Perry Recovery Fund, P.O. Box 54, Perry, IA 50220.

“I would hope that this process would unify rather than divide the community,” Hoger said. “For people to know around the community that many people are going to benefit from their contributions and donations to this (fund).”

Hoger said there was about $20,000 raised for Jolliff family and the authorization for that payment has been made.

Raccoon Valley Bank has since closed the funds.

