‘Money in your pocket’: Lakeshore restaurants see holiday weekend surge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Big crowds are returning to Lake Michigan once again for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to the summer.

It’s one of the biggest weekends of the year for restaurants like Snug Harbor in Grand Haven, which overlooks the water.

Rosie Galloway grew up in Spring Lake, so she’s used to the beauty of Lake Michigan this time of year. For the last four years, as a lead server at Snug Harbor, Galloway has seen tourists marveling at the stunning views.

“Who doesn’t like to be by the lake on a beautiful day?” Galloway said.

“Grand Haven’s got so many different businesses, so many different restaurants, people from all kinds of backgrounds,” she later added. “Even if you’re just walking along the pier to the beach, it’s so beautiful.”

Galloway sees customers from all over. She recently came across a New York City family that comes to Grand Haven every year.

“Grand Haven just has … such a personal community kind of feeling around it, which I really love,” Galloway said.

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the season, can be one of the biggest moneymakers for restaurants, which continue to deal with inflation and rising food costs. It’s also a boost for servers as more customers bring in more tips.

“When business is booming, the comparison from when it’s slow to when it’s busy, the amount of money that’s going into your pocket, it’s so much better,” Galloway said. “It can get chaotic, it can get busy and things can get stressful. At the end of the day, when we have more staff when it’s busier, everyone’s just in a better mood. The general energy in the restaurant is a lot more uplifting and fun when we’re busier.”

Sunday started out well enough with calm weather. Galloway says customers filled their outdoor patio. But by afternoon, a downpour sent some travelers back home or back inside.

“Just cause of the rain, now we’re getting all the business inside,” Galloway said Sunday afternoon. “A lot of it is just weather-dependent. But it’s been a really good fun day.”

But Monday’s forecast for Memorial Day is looking better, which is good news for crowds getting ready to welcome back another Pure Michigan summer.

“It’s super exciting for everyone involved,” Galloway said. “Servers are ready to be making all their money, customers are so happy the weather’s getting nice, everyone’s just in a good mood.”

