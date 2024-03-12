Is your money missing? Wake County Sheriff investigates safe found on the side of the road

Bills of cash were found blowing into the air and onto the road after a mysterious safe with money was found on Knightdale Boulevard Tuesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the amount of money that was found, but Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosalia Fodera said it was a “significant amount.”

“We did receive reports of cash blowing onto the road,” Fodera said in an email.

Authorities are investigating after sheriff’s deputies received a report of a safe found on the side of the road near the intersection of Marks Creek Road and Knightdale Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details on how the safe may have been discarded there nor whether the owner of the safe is being sought.

Anyone with information on the safe is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.