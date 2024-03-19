Money found for Gadsden City Schools to offer community summer programs

A joint crack at “doing the math” by the City of Gadsden and Gadsden City Schools means the system can offer summer education programs in the community this year.

Assistant Superintendent Sharon Maness spoke at the City Council's pre-council work session on March 5, seeking financial help from the city for those programs, which would go beyond the mandated programs offered at the system's schools into places like churches and community housing.

Maness said in a subsequent interview that those programs are offered when funds are available and are not mandated, as the ones at the schools are.

She had asked the city for $50,000, noting during the discussion that she'd also sought help from other sources.

Mayor Craig Ford committed at the time to “turn over every rock” to help the system find that cash and, in a news release announcing the solution, said, “It so happens Gadsden taxpayers had already done the work for us.”

Ford, Superintendent Keith Blackwell and their respective finance departments went to work and found that the city's property tax revenue designated specifically for education had increased by $64,443 over the previous year, which will provide sufficient funds for the programs.

“After serving 18 years in the Legislature helping develop the state’s education budget and fighting constantly for school-based programs, I knew there was no legitimate reason for these programs to go unfunded,” Ford said in the release.

He thanked city officials and Blackwell for “thinking creatively” to solve the problem, adding, “Working hand-in-hand, we can do many great things for our schools and children while ensuring the city government’s limited resources remain focused on our primary responsibilities such as law enforcement, emergency services, sanitation, safety, infrastructure and so much more.”

Blackwell expressed appreciation for “everyone jumping into action to identify the money we needed to keep these programs going.” He added, “We are looking forward to a productive summer of enriching programs, and I want to thank Sharon Maness for making that a priority. We’re thankful for our partnership with the City of Gadsden and look forward to growing together.”

Maness said the community programs will be offered during June at Antioch Baptist Church; in Colley Homes (in the same facilities as the IGNITE program) and Carver Village; and at the Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County. They'll offer things like reading and math tutoring and STEM enrichment — similar to programs at the schools, just out in the community.

She noted that school summer programs have to prioritize students with identified learning loss or who aren't on grade level, and those who are teetering on that status, before opening them up to students whose parents simply want them to get some extra support.

The community-based programs will be open to all, she said, in response to parents who have sought more support and child care for students.

Those at Antioch, Colley Homes and Carver Village will be free; there's a small fee for Boys & Girls Club attendees.

Maness said she and Blackwell are also working on a “newcomers program” for English language learners, to give a “fresh start,” as she put it, for students who come into the system speaking no English at all.

“It's a tremendous struggle when you have to come in and take a test about something you know absolutely nothing about,” she said.

The City Council on March 5 approved allowing Gadsden residents to pay a dollar extra on their quarterly garbage bills to support Gadsden City Schools. Water customers can already contribute a quarter to the system on their monthly bills, and the new initiative is expected to generate about $40,000 annually.

According to the news release, the city's Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget contains $550,000 for various school system expenses and programs; each year, the city pays a large part of the debt for the construction of Gadsden City High School; and the mayor and council members use most of their respective discretionary money for school programs.

• On an unrelated topic, Maness urged parents to ensure their kids get to school this week, rested and fed, because Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program testing is underway.

ACAP measures students' proficiency in English, math and science, and is particularly important this year with the passage of the Alabama Literacy Act, which requires third-graders to read at grade level or risk being retained at that grade next year.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Gadsden frees up money to fund summer community education programs