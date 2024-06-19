Money coming to Lewis Street businesses impacted by Pasco overpass construction

Several downtown Pasco business owners dealing with the impact of the Lewis Street Overpass project are still struggling to get help from the city. While nearly $100,000 has been allocated so far, some businesses that applied for relief funds were rejected due to the chosen geographic boundaries.

Now, it’s possible that those businesses (and others) will receive grant money, thanks to a motion approved by city council.

The city reported that as of June 13, the 2024 Small Business Relief Program has received 12 applications. Out of the applications, seven have been approved, granting $94,105.97 total businesses including Nutrición Familiar, Al’s Automotive, Paris Beauty Salon and Movement Athletics.

Businesses are given up to $15,000 each, per application requirements.

Blanca Garcia owns Paris Beauty Salon. Her application was approved on May 13. She told the Herald in Spanish that she received the money.

This map shows the original geographic boundary lined in blue with markers showing the locations of the five denied businesses.

Fixing boundary issues

As part of the application requirements, businesses must fall within an established geographic boundary. The five remaining applications were denied because they were located outside the original boundary.

On Monday night, Pasco City Council unanimously approved a motion to extend the boundary one block west to 3rd Street and one block east to Highway 397. The motion also instructed staff to reconsider the five existing applications, rather than force business owners to submit new applications.

A leading voice was Councilwoman Blanche Barajas. She initiated the discussion last week to change the boundary and reconsider the five businesses that were denied.

Currently, approximately $275,000 remains available for businesses. The current deadline for applications is June 30.

In May, the city council met in a special meeting to vote to reallocate $370,000 from the Lewis Street project to the 2024 Small Business Relief Program project as a way to access Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money to help businesses hurt by the construction.

Valerie Torres, manager of Lewis Street Tires, said that there are no businesses in the impacted area that have closed permanently.

Plaza Fiesta, an event space, remains closed — it still has construction outside its doors, related to the beginnings of Lewis Street Underpass demolition. It’s not known whether Plaza Fiesta is one of the businesses that applied for the grant money.