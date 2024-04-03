Money chase: Donald Trump and allies say they raised $65.6 million in March

WASHINGTON - Aides to former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans raised $65.6 million in March, seeking to allay GOP concerns about President Joe Biden's advantage in campaign money.

A joint announcement by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said they ended March with $93.1 million cash on hand, though that would appear to still trail the Biden campaign pace of fundraising.

Last month, the Biden campaign said it and the Democratic National Committee had $155 million on hand after raising $53 million in February.

Donald Trump during the South Carolina campaign

Biden's team has not announced their fundraising figures for March, which included a massive fundraiser in New York City featuring former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

In recent months, Biden has been lapping Trump in terms of fundraising, in part because Trump also needs to raise money to pay legal fees associated with a raft of criminal indictments and civil court judgements against him.

Michael Whatley, the recently elected chair of the revamped Republican National Committee, said Trump "has again created a fundraising juggernaut among Republicans. While he has been the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for less than a month, the RNC and Trump campaign are one unified operation and focused on victory."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump and RNC say they raised $65.6 million in March