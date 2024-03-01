Money buys happiness? This Arizona city was ranked one of the happiest in the US

A new study shows that moving to a certain city can help you be happier, and one Arizona city in particular cracked the top 10 happiest cities in the United States.

Scottsdale was named the 10th happiest city in the U.S. in a recent WalletHub ranking that examined 182 cities based on 29 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, income-growth rates and average leisure time per day.

The study calculated a score for each city based on three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Then, analysts calculated an overall score based on cities' ranking in the three categories.

Here's which United States cities made the list and why.

Why Scottsdale made the list of happiest US cities

Scottsdale ranked fourth in the community and environment category, 27th for emotional and physical well-being, and 170th for income and employment, WalletHub said.

“Money can buy happiness to a certain degree because a stable income is essential for a person’s physical and mental well-being," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. "However, plenty of other factors affect happiness as well, and the happiest cities combine economic security with kind communities and conditions that are conducive to low depression rates and high life satisfaction.”

A 2010 study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that once people make $75,000, they won’t get any higher satisfaction from receiving more money.

A previous WalletHub study of the happiest states in the nation showed Arizona was just below the median with a happiness score of 53.48. Scottsdale had a score more than 10 points higher than the statewide score.

Chandler and Gilbert also made it to the top 35 in the ranking. Gilbert ranked 21st with a score of 62.99, and Chandler placed 33rd with a score of 60.90.

The 10 happiest cities in the US

These are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S. and their total happiness score, according to WalletHub.

Fremont, California: 74.16

Overland Park, Kansas: 69.78

San Jose, California: 69.54

Madison, Wisconsin: 68.99

Irvine, California: 68.22

Honolulu, Hawaii: 68.03

San Francisco, California: 67.01

Pearl City: Hawaii: 66.90

Columbia: Maryland: 65.77

Scottsdale: 65.26

The 10 cities with the lowest happiness scores

These are the 10 cities with the lowest happiness score in the U.S. and their total happiness score, according to WalletHub.

Detroit, Michigan: 31.43

Cleveland, Ohio: 34.83

Montgomery, Alabama: 35.70

Birmingham, Alabama: 36.22

Shreveport, Louisiana: 36.54

Huntington, West Virginia: 37.31

Toledo, Ohio: 37.51

Jackson, Massachusetts: 38.79

Mobile, Alabama: 38.97

Akron, Ohio: 39.15

