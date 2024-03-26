Can you get money back from the Realtor lawsuit settlement? Find out if you qualify

A $418 million lawsuit settlement against the National Association of Realtors could lead to a drop in costs for buying and selling a home.

A federal court has certified a class action that alleges home sellers paid inflated commissions to real estate brokers or agents, violating antitrust laws. The case includes people who sold homes in various areas across the United States.

The National Association of Realtors continues to deny wrongdoing.

Can I get money from the Realtor lawsuit settlement?

Several different lawsuits were settled recently and your eligibility may vary based on where you sold a home.

For homes sold in Iowa, to be eligible for a settlement you must have:

Sold a home between Feb. 1, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2024, for the Anywhere and Re/Max settlements or Oct. 31, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2024, for the Keller Williams settlement.

Listed the home on a multiple listing service (MLS)

Paid a commission to any agent or broker

You do not need to have sold the home using a Realtor from Anywhere, Re/Max or Keller Williams to be eligible.

A proposal for how settlement funds will be allocated has not been submitted to the court yet, so it's unclear how much money someone may receive. The two settlements collectively have $208,500,000 available.

How to apply for a settlement in the real estate commission lawsuit

The only way to receive payment is by submitting a claim form by May 9, 2025.

Forms can be submitted online at www.realestatecommissionlitigation.com. You can also print a claim form at the website and mail it to Burnett et al. v. The National Association of Realtors et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91479, Seattle, WA 98111, or email it to info@RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

What are the options if I don't accept the real estate commission settlement?

If you want to receive part of the settlement or keep the right to sue yourself, you must take action by April 13, 2024.

Here are your options, according to www.realestatecommissionlitigation.com:

Ask to be excluded from the settlements: You won’t share in any money or benefits that are later awarded. But, you keep any rights to sue defendants separately about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. If you exclude yourself, you may hire a lawyer at your own cost to appear in court for you.

Object to the settlement: You can submit an objection by April 13, 2024 explaining to the court what you don't like about the settlement. You would remain eligible for benefits from the settlement.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Does Realtor lawsuit settlement mean you're owed money? How to apply