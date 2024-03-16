Monett Man killed in car crash near Springfield

KSNF/KODE — A Monett man is dead following a car crash Friday evening.

The fatal collision occurred just before 6:00 p.m. Friday, on Missouri 413, two miles West of Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle, driven by James King, 46, of Monett, struck the driver’s side of another vehicle being driven by Kelsey Marler, 31, of Springfield.

Authorities say Marler sustained minor injuries.

King was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

This marks the 13th fatal crash of 2024 for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D.

