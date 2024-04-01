Leilani, 15

Leilani, 15, wants to be the star of her own show.

Leilani is an energetic teenage girl. Those who are close to Leilani describe her as very bubbly, chatty and often boisterous. She is a positive child who is always ready to do something fun. Leilani’s favorite activities are arts and crafts projects, singing, dancing and playing sports such as soccer. Leilani also participates in drama club throughout the school year and it is her wish to be the star of her own show.

Leilani would do well with a family of any constellation where Leilani can be the only child in the home. Interested families should be open to maintaining an open adoption agreement with Leilani’s birth parents consisting of three visits per year.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Leilani, 15, wants to be the star of her own show