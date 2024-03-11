Monday’s weather will be cooler, dry and pleasant

On Monday, a relatively cool and dry day is in store for Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the 60s in Volusia County and the low-to-mid 70s throughout the area, according to NWS Melbourne.

Skies will be partly sunny with light, northerly winds blowing northeast at 10 to 15mph.

Poor marine conditions for small craft have led to an advisory in Treasure Coast waters and warnings near Flagler Beach.

Additionally, there is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at area beaches.