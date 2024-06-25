Monday was Topeka's first 100-degree day in a summer expected to be warmer than usual

Topeka temperatures eclipsed the century mark Monday for the first time this year, during a summer that forecasters expect to be hotter than usual.

The mercury topped out at 102 degrees and the heat index reached 109, said Kyle Poage, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

Monday's top temperature fell just short of Topeka's record high for June 24 of 104 degrees, set in 1937.

The capital city's average high temperature on June 24 is 88, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's 90-day forecast for the months of July through September predicts all of Kansas will see a 33% to 40% chance of above-average temperatures during that time period except the state's southwest corner, where the chance for above-average temperatures is considered to be 40% to 50%.

The National Weather Service posted online this graphic indicating temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal in July, August and September throughout most of the U.S.

What's the forecast for later this week in Topeka?

The weather service predicted Topeka would see its temperature and heat index Tuesday rise as high as 98 and 107, respectively.

"Limit outdoor activities to the morning or late evening," warned a graphic posted on the website of the National Weather Service's Topeka office. "Take frequent breaks in air conditioning. Drink lots of water."

Severe thunderstorms may accompany a cool front entering the area Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

It said forecasters had medium confidence that Tuesday evening's potential storms would bring high winds, low to medium confidence that they would bring flooding and low confidence that they would bring hail and tornadoes.

Topeka temperatures are then expected to top out at 89 degrees Wednesday and 85 degrees Thursday, the weather service's Topeka office said on its website.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted on its website this graphic showing some of the areas covered by a heat advisory, which will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Will the week of July 4 be firecracker hot?

Topeka is expected next week to see above-average temperatures, with highs in the middle 90s, the weather service said.

It predicted a 33% to 50% chance for above-normal temperatures between June 30 and July 4 in northeast Kansas, according to a graphic posted on its Topeka office's website.

On average, Topeka's high is 89 on each of those days.

