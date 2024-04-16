Monday temps break Cincinnati heat records; Storms, hail and tornado possible Wednesday

A warm front will move into Greater Cincinnati, sparking another round of showers and thunderstorms this week.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, any activity Tuesday morning is expected to increase in scope as dewpoints warm to the low 60s. The low level moisture and temperatures warming to the upper 70s near 80 will give any ongoing storms an added kick that may result in some damaging winds.

After a round of storms early Wednesday morning, another slew of storms will occur in the afternoon as a cold front and upper trough come together, per a hazardous weather outlook. Afternoon storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornados.

Slightly cooler and drier air will briefly settle into the area by Thursday morning and persist through Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for the weekend, with daily highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Daily average temps will be about 6-8 degrees below normal Saturday through Monday. We could even see some frost on Saturday and Sunday nights.

[3:30 AM] Today will be the 3rd straight day where most spots stay dry (and warm), but a few storms (with hail and gusty winds) will still be possible. Non-severe showers/storms move in late tonight/early Wed AM. But then more storms (some strong/severe) are possible Wed PM. pic.twitter.com/rxYC7bEClZ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 16, 2024

What is the Ohio River level in Cincinnati?

A flood advisory remains in effect until early Thursday morning for the following areas: Ohio River at Meldahl Dam, Ohio River at Cincinnati, and Ohio River at Maysville.

The NWS advises drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads because most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

According to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Ohio River at Cincinnati was 51.22 feet as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, which is considered the action stage.

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.3 feet by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The flood stage for the Ohio River at Cincinnati is 52 feet.

Now that river levels have reached 51.0 feet, water will begin to cover more areas of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road. Parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati will also begin to flood. Most of the Public Landing and Riverside Park off River Road will also become flooded.

Cincinnati reaches record-high temperatures on Monday, April 15

According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the Cincinnati area reached 85 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking previous heat records for April 15. The old record of 84 degrees was set in 1976.

The hottest April days recorded in Cincinnati were in 1925 and 1930 when it reached a staggering 90 degrees on April 11 and 24.

The temperature in the Cincinnati area reached 85 degrees this afternoon, breaking the old record of 84 degrees set in 1976. #cincywx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 15, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. The low will be around 62. The southeast wind will be 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 55. The southwest wind will be 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers are likely, and there is possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

