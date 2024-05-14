Monday’s summer-like warmth adds to 2024’s 80° tally—how many to-date?

TechCrunch

On the heels of OpenAI announcing the latest iteration of its GPT large language model, its biggest rival in generative AI in the U.S. announced an expansion of its own. Anthropic said Monday that Claude, its AI assistant, is now live in Europe with support for "multiple languages," including French, German, Italian and Spanish across Claude.ai, its iOS app and its business plan for teams. The launch comes after Anthropic extended its API to Europe to get developers using and integrating its models.