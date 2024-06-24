Monday night storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and hail to Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield

Severe thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and the potential for hail to central Wisconsin late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting a complex of thunderstorms will form in northwest Wisconsin and move quickly southeast late this evening and overnight.

Central Wisconsin residents should expect rain to begin around 10 p.m. and the most severe conditions to occur after midnight, according to Roy Eckberg, meteorologist from the National Weather Service. Other than producing wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, the storm is expected to move quickly and drop about a half an inch of rain before sunrise.

High winds can result in power outages and property damage and the amount of rainfall expected will cause river, lake and stream levels to rise in the coming days.

People who plan to camp outside overnight should seek more secure shelter as high winds can be particularly dangerous for people in tents and campers, Eckberg said.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Monday storms could bring damaging winds and hail to central Wisconsin