Monday Morning Forecast: Warm week, rain increases late week

TODAY: Clouds decrease throughout the day with highs in the mid-80s. A 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 83. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 80. Wind: S 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 81. Wind: E 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

