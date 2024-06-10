Monday morning crash on I-495 in Fox Point leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A 59-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania died Monday morning in Fox Point after he was rear-ended on I-495, according to state police. A 31-year-old man from Middletown was also injured.

The 59-year-old's name will be released once his family is notified.

Police said the 59-year-old was driving a white 2020 International HV613 truck tractor for the U.S. Postal Service in the right lane of I-495 northbound of Edgemoor Road at 2:12 a.m. For "reasons under investigation," the left rear tires of the truck were hit by the front right side of a silver 2009 Nissan Altima driven by the 31-year-old.

The truck, which did not have a trailer attached, spun towards the eastern edge of the highway, according to police. It then hit a raised metal guardrail and overturned down an embankment before coming to a stop in the grassy area between I-495 and the train tracks. The Altima also hit the guardrail on the right shoulder, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. P. McAndrew at 302-365-8486 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

