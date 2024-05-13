Monday Midday Forecast: The Rain Keeps Coming
THIS AFTERNOON: A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday 7:00 a.m. Thunderstorms will drop from 1 to 3 inches of rain on East Texas this afternoon. High 82. Wind S 10.
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms mainly before 10:00 p.m. Low 64. Wind S 5-10.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 83-87. Low 61. Wind NW 5-15.
Chance of rain & thunderstorms returns Wednesday night & Thursday, then continues with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms through the weekend. Highs 83-88. Lows 66-67.
