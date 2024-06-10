The Monday After: Honoring the life of Dr. Lorenzo Whiting

Dr. Lorenzo Whiting had a diverse influence on the intellectual, artistic, social, physical and spiritual life of the people in Stark County, and outside the area, during the 1800s. This photo, one of few locally known images of Whiting, was discovered in John Danner's "Old Landmarks of Canton and Stark County," by Mark Holland, archivist in the Ramayer Research Library of McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.

During the decades he lived in Canton in the 1800s, Dr. Lorenzo Whiting healed bodies, fostered the education of minds, played a part in the politics of his country, and advocated for the freeing of souls bound by the chains of slavery.

Whiting discussed great philosophical questions with others living in Stark County at his time – the Saxtons, Beldens, Shorbs and Raffs among them – at the local Lyceum society and debated issues of the day with his friend and political favorite, William McKinley. As a physician, he years before had delivered McKinley's future wife, Ida Saxton.

His acquaintances outside of Stark County included newspaper publisher Horace Greeley, Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, author Parker Pillsbury, Judge John Pierpoint and theologian Theodore Parker, as well as such literary figures as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau.

"Several terms can be used to describe Dr. Lorenzo Whiting (1811-1884), who lived in Canton, Ohio for 48 years and was a beloved figure in the community and beyond," wrote Stark County writer Rochelle Haas in a brief biographical sketch about Whiting she recently penned. "A 'Renaissance man' is often used to describe someone who seeks to develop their abilities in all areas of accomplishment: intellectual, artistic, social, physical, and spiritual. Dr. Whiting achieves this status in full measure of his vital and productive life and contributions to the disciplines of medicine, science, spiritualism, education and social justice."

When Whiting died at 73 on June 30, 1884, from "paralytic strokes," his life deserved not only a brief report of his passing that day in The Canton Daily Repository, noted Haas, but also a praising article about his life in the newspaper on the day of his funeral services that took up a huge portion of the newspaper's front page.

"He had a great curiosity and a desire to improve himself," said Haas in a recent telephone interview. "The fact that he saved up money working on his family's farm so he could go to school, that says something. When they talk about lifelong learners, he exemplified that."

Dr. Lorenzo Whiting, born in Connecticut, came to Canton in 1836 on the advice of friends and stayed the rest of his life.

Remembering local historical figures

Whiting's is another in what is hoped will be a series of biographical sketches of influential and interesting individuals in Stark County's past, written by Rochelle Haas following research by her husband, Tom Haas, and Tom Grove, a fellow McKinley Presidential Library & Museum volunteer in the Ramsayer Research Library.

"They discovered him because of his connection to Betsy Mix Cowles," said Haas, referring to Whiting's friend and fellow advocate of education, women's rights, and the abolition of slavery.

An article about Cowles' biographical sketch previously appeared in The Canton Repository.

Tom Haas noted the McKinley Museum has a genealogy file on the Whiting family, "but most of it is on Dr. Whiting's brother, Julius, who was a prominent landowner." Dr. Whiting's interests were many and varied, he noted, including culture, education, medical research, and social causes.

"He was a driven person," added Grove. "He was driven to correct social ills, but also was a brilliant physician.

"I look at people like that and wonder how they pack it all into a lifetime. The people of Stark County who had such an impact should not be forgotten."

In her sketch of Whiting's life, Haas recalls that he was the eldest of five sons born in Colebrook, Conn. He "took advantage of whatever educational opportunities he could," attending preparatory school in Framingham, Conn., then teaching school in Massachusetts "to save money so that he could pursue medical studies."

"After he'd saved tuition, he attended Williams College and graduated with his medical degree in 1835," Haas writes. "After graduation, he relocated to Wheeling, West Virginia, and opened a practice with a former classmate. He found the damp climate poor for his health and was encouraged by his old friends, attorneys E.P. Grant and Hiram Griswold, to establish a practice in Canton, Ohio."

In her interview, Haas calls Whiting's arrival in Stark County "serendipitous."

"And he stayed here all his life," she said. "Being a doctor, in the community he had a reputation for being a gentleman. He promoted culture. And he had an interest in great thinkers and philosophers. ... But he also was interested in such things as spiritualism, conjuring up people from the past.

"The other thing that really was very important was he had a wife who was a strong woman who was interested in the same things."

While operating his practice of medicine, Whiting maintained an interest in medical research.

"He was one of the early proponents of the germ theory of disease (the relationship between bacteria and infection) and published a definitive treatise on the topic in 1872," wrote Haas in her biographical sketch. "He wrote extensively on the subject, contributing to medical journals, and was devoted to original investigation and scientific research."

Perhaps due to the prodigious amount of notes he took during his practice and research of medicine, Whiting developed an unexpected yet unsurprising talent.

"He also often was called into the service of the courts," wrote Haas, "for his stenographic skills."

Although few words have been written about him in recent years, decades ago, Dr. Lorenzo M. Whiting was 13th in The Canton Repository's "Great Names in Canton History" series.

Advocate of abolition of slavery

One of Whiting's prevailing passions, however, was the abolition of slavery, a cause for which he worked both behind the scenes and on the front lines.

Prior to the Civil War – a war during which he served as an examining surgeon in Stark County for local soldiers entering the Union army – Whiting not only supported but also physically participated in the effort to usher slaves to freedom.

"Marlboro became a 'station' on the Underground Railroad, with Dr. Whiting himself becoming a 'conductor' and transporting runaway slaves from Canton to Marlboro," Haas wrote. "Many of the doctor’s emergency night calls involved him going out in his horse and buggy to perform these missions. It is estimated that this local branch of the Underground Railroad helped nearly a hundred slaves escape to freedom."

An article published in the Repository in 1934 recognizing the 50th anniversary of Whiting's death called him an "uncompromising abolitionist" who was "instrumental" in organizing the local anti-slavery society, which held its meetings in Canton's town hall.

The article pointed out one meeting – held on June 15, 1836 – that was "an open challenge to southern sympathizers" who were "hinting that mob action would put an end to such meetings here."

Whiting and others in the society called that bluff, the article notes, appointing as chairman Mahlon Wileman, "a powerful fighting Quaker" from Marlboro who had "earned himself a reputation as a fighter by worsting a charging buck in a hand-to-hand encounter."

Wileman called the meeting to order then introduced the speaker, just as instructed by Whiting and his fellow organizers.

"This done, he sat down, tilted his chair, and with his ham-like arms piled on his barrel chest, waited for any eventuality. None came."

Details about Whiting's death uncovered by Tom Grove and Tom Haas in their research and cited in the Rochelle Haas in her writing indicate that he practiced medicine until 1879, and died about five years later. His wife, Mary, had died in 1864, and in 1869 Whiting had married Rebecca Plumly, who survived him. He also left two daughters, Harriet and Kate, as well as two brothers, Julius Whiting and Dr. A.W. Whiting.

"Dr. Lorenzo Whiting lived a life of service, commitment, enlightenment, and humanitarianism," wrote Haas. "He advanced scholarly practices, promoted scientific and medical research, improved public education, advocated for the abolition of slavery, supported women’s rights, and created opportunities for cultural literacy.

"His skills and connections ensured that his would be an impactful influence on the regional and national levels as well as local. During the turbulent era leading up to and after the Civil War, he stood four square to every wind that blows and remained steadfast in his quest for progress and enlightenment."

