Monday’s Florida Lottery jackpot winners are worth $26,000 each. One was sold in Miami

Miami-Dade completed a Florida Lottery natural hat trick Monday, the third consecutive day a winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold in the county.

Monday’s winner was a Quick Pick ticket for the midday draw with numbers, 4, 8, 10, 13 and 21, sold at Miami’s Brown Food Supermarket, 712 NW Fifth Ave. The ticket, one of two jackpot winners for that draw, is worth $26,139.

The other jackpot winner was sold in Delray Beach.

The winning ticket can be redeemed at any Florida Lottery district office. The one in Miami-Dade is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 305-364-3080 and can be emailed at MIARC@flalottery.com