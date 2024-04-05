Monday: Fire hydrant inspections to begin in Winter Springs

The city of Winter Springs is gearing up for fire hydrant inspections.

Last year, Seminole County Fire officials brought to the city’s attention they did not have an updated inventory of fire hydrants, a city spokesperson said.

“The plans we had in place were relatively inconsistent,” Matt Reeser, the Public Communications Office for Winter Springs, said. “Part of that could be due to staffing issues, we are relatively light staffed.”

Short on staff and old systems are what Reeser said are to blame for failed fire hydrants in Winter Springs.

Reeser said over roughly the last 3 years, about 13 hydrants were either reported to have a problem or were out of service.

The commission has now approved $153,000 to bring in an outside contractor to conduct citywide fire hydrant inventory and inspections.

Over the next 3 to 5 months, contractors will check all 1,200 hydrants in the city.

Phase one inspections will start Monday, April 8th.

“What we’re looking at is the northwest portion of the city,” Reeser said. “West of 419, North of 434. If you were to look at a map and see how they’re plotted out, you’d see just how many there are.”

In the meantime, Seminole County Fire is stepping in to help the city if needed.

“So that nobody feels unsafe,” Reeser said. “They’ve come up with a plan to send a tender truck, just in case.”

Reeser said residents should not be concerned.

“What residents really need to know is we’re aware of the issue, we’re addressing it, and we’re going to move forward,” Reeser said.

Fire hydrant inspections will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city said residents will be notified of when and where work is being done.

For more information, click here.

