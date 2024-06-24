Monday commute on Route 46 disrupted with most lanes closed in Clifton after crash

Commuters should brace for significant delays Monday while a crash investigation has shut down all lanes on Route 46 westbound just east of the Garden State Parkway at Paulison Avenue in Clifton. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced the closure earlier today, urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

In addition, the left lane of Route 46 eastbound was closed as part of the investigation.

The investigation of the crash, which involved a box truck and a motorcycle, has led to the implementation of detours to manage traffic flow during morning rush hour. Motorists traveling in the area are advised to follow the detour signs and plan additional travel time.

Clifton Police investigate an accident between a motorcycle and a box truck on the westbound lanes on Route 46 at Paulison Ave in Clifton, NJ on Monday June 24, 2024. All westbound lanes of traffic was closed on Route 46 and the left lane was closed on the eastbound side of the highway during Monday morning's rush hour.

NJDOT officials have not yet provided an estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

This is a breaking story. Please continue to check back for updates

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Most lanes closed on Route 46 in Clifton Monday after crash